Abi Brown, Women in AV Leader, Dies

Abi Brown, Women in AV (WAVE) leader and managing director at Openingz, has passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Abi Brown (Image credit: Abi Brown)

"With heavy hearts, we share [that our] U.K. founder has passed from her brave battle with cancer," said the WAVE group in a statement on Twitter. "Abigail’s precious champion spirit for helping women is like no other and will be sorely missed by all in pro AV."

Brown, an HR professional, was an early adopter of social media in the AV industry and cultivated a community of AV professionals via Twitter. She translated those digital connections to heartfelt business relationships in the real world.

Brown worked tirelessly to use those relationships to advance women in technology, particularly through her dedication to WAVE. Even while in and out of hospitals and hospice, she continued to dedicate her time to the organization through social media, events, and personal connections.

"The AV industry and indeed WAVE will be poorer now that she is no longer with us," said Adrian J. Cotterill, editor-in-chief, DailyDOOH, in a tribute to Brown. "Abi fought her battle with cancer with incredible courage and positivity—whether ill or not she was, and always will be, an absolute inspiration to so many."