A Solution to the Deluge of Unsolicited Requests (EDUCAUSE Review)

"One of the things that I love about working in information technology in higher education is the camaraderie and collegiality among my peers. Gather a group of CIOs in one place, and you are all but guaranteed that the conversation will be lively and will cover a wide range of topics of mutual interest. While most of those conversations will be informative and inspirational, they can also be sympathetic and cathartic. One of the topics that quickly leads to sympathy and catharsis is the deluge of unsolicited commercial email (UCE) and other requests that we all receive."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you've found yourself drowning under the steady stream of unsolicited emails from edtech vendors, check out this smart solution that winnows down and focuses the messaging.