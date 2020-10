"Students who dropped out of community college were 21% more likely to reenroll if they received a one-course tuition waiver and text messages with information about how to return, University of Florida researchers found in a new study."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A nudge from a trusted source can go a long way, but when you couple that with a discount or tuition waiver, it can go even farther.