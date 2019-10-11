A New College Program Inspired by Coding Bootcamps, Informed by Liberal Arts (EdSurge)

"Liberal-arts colleges have long told students that they can major in whatever they want and still go on to a solid, and even lucrative, profession. After all, plenty of English majors become lawyers and doctors. But that hasn’t been as true for digital tech fields like coding, says Kristen Eshleman, director of digital innovation initiatives at Davidson College."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Read how this new program takes a page from the bootcamp playbook, but weaves in a unique blend of liberal arts education into the mix. This helps students develop sought-after soft skills, readying them for the workforce.