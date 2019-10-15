A ’Golden Age’ of Teaching and Learning at Colleges? (EdSurge)

"Somewhere in a university lab, a research subject is being slid into a brain-scanning devices to try to better understand how humans learn and retain information. It may seem a bit like science fiction, but research like this is taking off around the world. And in recent years more of the findings are making their way onto campus, in the form of new teaching practices."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Think higher ed isn't changing? Think again. Recent research into how students learn has given institutions insight that can shape academic innovation.