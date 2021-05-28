A Financially Sustainable 2:1 Device Program for Higher Ed (EdTech Magazine)

"When freshmen students can’t get their devices on time, it can mean losing the ability to start classes and assignments on time. This can put underserved students at serious risk of lagging even further behind their affluent peers. To help close the digital divide, Shenandoah University has made sure all incoming students can start their college experiences off right — regardless of whether they are on campus or learning in a remote or hybrid setting."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Read how Shenandoah University launched a robust device program to help keep incoming students connected to their studies. "During times of uncertainty, working with a partner can be critical for getting devices to students on time – while also meeting Gen Z’s expectations for user experience," notes CDW-G's Michael Durand.