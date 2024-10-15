A Command Center in a Box? Check Out the IPX Flyaway Kit

RGB Spectrum has released its IPX Flyaway Kit. A complete, miniaturized mobile control room, it provides a comprehensive suite of display and communication capabilities in a rugged, deployable enclosure.

The IPX Flyaway Kit is designed for command-and-control applications, combining real-time, low latency video processing, multi-signal encoding/decoding, built-in plus external display, and secure wireless connectivity. At its core is the IPX video processor, which integrates internal and external computer and camera resources, and remote video sources via LAN/WAN connectivity.

The IPX Flyaway Kit includes RGB Spectrum’s Zio Video-over-IP platform, offering local display for situational awareness and an advanced network for transmitting a common operating picture to remote monitors, video walls, and even mobile devices.

Video Signal Aggregation: Multiview up to eight video signals simultaneously, from internal computer resources and network H.264/H.265 decodes.

Multiview up to eight video signals simultaneously, from internal computer resources and network H.264/H.265 decodes. Multi-Domain Network Management: Manages RAN, SAT, IoT devices, and sensors.

Manages RAN, SAT, IoT devices, and sensors. Gateway Services: Facilitates connections between private wireless networks and bonded public/private network uplinks.

Facilitates connections between private wireless networks and bonded public/private network uplinks. Advanced Connectivity: Includes bonded, multi-SIM card, wireless backhaul for improved network resiliency, enhanced coverage, and increased bandwidth.

Includes bonded, multi-SIM card, wireless backhaul for improved network resiliency, enhanced coverage, and increased bandwidth. Plug-and-play integration: Accommodates external PCs, systems, displays, and sensors via HDMI and Ethernet ports.

Accommodates external PCs, systems, displays, and sensors via HDMI and Ethernet ports. Included hardware includes: Eight internal antennas, a rugged MIL-SPEC computer, an Ethernet switch, and a built-in 19-inch sunlight-readable monitor.