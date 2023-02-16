A 900-square-foot Centerhung Display Dazzles College Basketball Fans at Drexel

Drexel University called upon Daktronics (opens in new tab) to manufacture and install 22 new LED displays and indoor audio system at their Daskalakis Athletic Center on campus in Philadelphia, PA, a venue that hosts men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and wrestling events. The installation, which features a five-display centerhung system, was completed ahead of the 2022 winter sports season.

“We were excited to continue our partnership with Daktronics when we added our new videoboard,” Drexel director of athletics Maisha Kelly said. “Daktronics is an industry leader in audiovisual systems and has provided Drexel with state-of-the-art video boards and sound systems in both the Daskalakis Athletic Center and at Vidas Field.

“The DAC renovations have made an immediate impact on our home events. Our in-game experience that our student-athletes and fans have at the DAC has improved exponentially. Game day at a Drexel athletic competition, whether in men’s basketball, women’s basketball, or wrestling has become an event that students and fans want to be a part of.”

Keeping fans informed and entertained, the centerhung system totals nearly 900 square feet of digital display space with every display featuring a 5.9-millimeter pixel spacing. The two sideline-facing video displays each measure roughly 11.5x21 feet and the two end-facing video displays each measure roughly 8x13 feet. A lower ring display on the centerhung measures approximately 2.5x74 feet in circumference.

The four main video displays are capable of variable content zoning which allows each display to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to share any combination of content including live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages. The lower ring display can provide supplement information, statistics, and graphics to support the main displays.

“Daktronics is proud to again partner with Drexel University on this game-changing renovation project at Dakalakis Athletic Center,” said Scott Willson, Daktronics sales representative. “We worked very closely with the Drexel team to design, manufacture and install a scoring, audio and video solution that really transformed the venue.

“The new centerhung and the multiple auxiliary LED displays are striking, the new sound system makes a huge impact on the energy levels in the arena, and Daktronics Show Control system allows the operators to pull everything together into a very professional and high energy show on game day.”

Along the sides of the arena, two ribbon displays were mounted to the seating fascia. Each display measures approximately 2.5x33 feet. Additionally, 10 courtside scorers tables were included with the project. Each LED scorers table measures 2.5x10 feet and can be used in any end-to-end configuration as needed by Drexel Athletics. These ribbons and scorers tables can show similar information and graphics as the lower ring display while also providing the opportunity to highlight sponsors throughout events.

Four auxiliary displays were also installed at the arena. Each measure more than 5.5x8 feet and can be used to share additional videos, graphics, animations and messaging to help create an immersive live event experience for Drexel fans.

The new audio system is integrated into the video and scoring system to provide a complete audiovisual experience for fans. The system provides full-range sound reproduction and delivers clear and intelligible speech for a powerful overall audio experience.