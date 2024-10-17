A 3x1 Video Wall Helps Analysis and Assistance Identifying Deviation for a NOC

Empresas Publicas De Medellin ESP (EPM) is an energy sector company responsible for generating, distributing, and commercializing electricity and natural gas for the country of Colombia. When it was time to upgrade the AV system in the network operations center (NOC), EPM brought in the integration firm Ultimate Technology. Together, they designed a system that uses Extron's Quantum Ultra processor to drive the mission-critical video wall.

“Extron products were chosen for their reliability, encryption, and video processing, providing fast AV distribution,” said Lucas Valencia, chief executive officer at Ultimate Technology. “At Ultimate Technology we recommend to our customers that they use Extron equipment for their audiovisual integration installations because of its quality and durability.”

EPM’s NOC technicians monitor the components, servers, and endpoints associated with the power grid from their workstations. They send the wide-ranging content to the 3x1 video wall for analysis and assistance identifying line faults, flow patterns, and deviations from each grid system’s baseline functions. The video wall system is central to daily operations and vital during evolving situations that could result in anything from process slowdowns to service outages. System monitoring and operations are also possible in the adjacent Crisis Room.

Now, EPM's NOC has better visualization of its secure systems, with optimal management and distribution of the many video sources and graphical data. The features, capabilities, and technologies built into the Quantum Ultra processor and the intuitive control system ensure the video wall system remains reliable and displays high-quality content for the EPM technicians responsible for supporting the power infrastructure of Colombia.