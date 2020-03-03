9 Resources for When Coronavirus Moves Your Course Online (Campus Technology)

"As universities in China move courses online to serve students remotely in the face of COVID-19 lockdowns, instructors are rushing to modify their pedagogy and incorporate digital teaching tools. That means everything from recording lectures and uploading course content to the LMS, to hosting real-time web conference sessions, to using asynchronous discussion tools, to incorporating interactive quizzes and more, all while fine-tuning instructional approaches to make the most of online delivery."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution needs to make adjustments as the coronavirus puts some campuses on lockdown, this collection of resources from Campus Technology could come in handy.