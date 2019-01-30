8 students spill the tea on their online learning programs (eCampus News)

"Colleges and universities are paying more attention to their online learning programs, and for good reason: The idea of the “traditional” straight-from-high-school student has been eclipsed by a growing group of students who are working adults balancing family and personal obligations. Often, online learning is the preferred program for these students."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

What do students really think about online education? eCampus News shares some testimonials to give us insight directly from the most important source: the learners themselves.