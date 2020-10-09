8 practices to build an online learning community (eCampus News)

"Before COVID-19 turned the academic world upside down, community and connection happened almost spontaneously. Students could walk into a classroom and introduce themselves to the people around them and instantly feel part of their learning community. They could linger afterwards to ask a question or organize a study group. Outside of class there were endless opportunities to socialize through clubs, sports teams, and other activities."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Engagement is crucial for keeping students connected, especially when learning shifts online. Building a sense of community can give learners buy-in and a sense of belonging that fosters meaningful relationships while also deepening their studies. eCampus News shares best practices for how to develop community in online learning environments.