7 ways to support incoming freshmen during COVID-19 (eCampus News)

"Although COVID-19 has disrupted education for everyone, college-bound high school seniors have seen pronounced disruption in both the abrupt end to their senior year–an end without milestones or fanfare–and in the uncertainty surrounding how they will begin their college experience in the fall."—Source: eCampus News

Incoming freshman have been through a lot — with their final semester of high school forced online and milestones like prom and graduation cancelled due to coronavirus. Institutions should offer support now to help them make the transition to college. Technology will play a key role in keeping them connected.