7 technology and IT challenges in higher education (University Business)

"The education industry is tapping into the digital revolution, transforming how students learn, how professors teach, and how higher ed institutions operate. With customized learning experiences at the forefront, the industry is seeing increased attention on gamification, digital classrooms, artificial intelligence, the internet of things, and more."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Due to the pandemic, institutions have turned to digital alternatives to keep students connected. This shift has created mounting challenges for IT teams. University Business outlines some of the top concerns.