6 Tips for Teaching Online and In Person Simultaneously (Inside Higher Ed)

"To adhere to social distancing guidelines within classrooms, many colleges and universities that are planning to have students back on their campuses are offering concurrent classrooms in which professors teach some students in person and others simultaneously online. Under those circumstances, professors can feel overwhelmed by attempting to cater to two audiences and worry that the online students may have a diminished learning experience."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The idea of teaching online and face to face at the same time can be daunting for even the most seasoned faculty members. This article walks through several approaches, and offers advice to help educators sort out which method would work best for their courses.