6 Social Learning Techniques for Online Educators (LearnDash)

"Humans are social creatures. Even the most introverted among us benefit from learning relationships, whether with our instructors, our peers, our mentors, or our mentees."—Source: LearnDash

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Create smaller discussion groups; create a system for mentors and mentees; inspire students write and share blog posts; and craft opportunities for gamification and (friendly) competition. These are a few ways to weave in more social learning—and all of its salutary benefits—into your online educational offerings.