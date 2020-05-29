6 Factors Impacting Information Security and Privacy During the COVID-19 Crisis (Campus Technology)

"To say the COVID-19 pandemic has been a disruption feels like an understatement. The impact we have seen and experienced in our otherwise everyday lives has been far-reaching, overwhelming, inspiring and without question more often than not, challenging. For those in higher education — faculty, staff, students and their surrounding communities — it's hard to envision a time when traditions of the academy will be restored to a point we all fondly remember."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As institutions continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, we're now at a point where it's important to re-examine the lessons learned to chart a path forward. Campus Technology looks at how this global health crisis has made a mark on the privacy and security of institutional data.