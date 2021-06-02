6 Emerging Technology Trends in Higher Education (EdTech Magazine)

"Earlier this year, EDUCAUSE released the teaching and learning edition of its “ 2021 EDUCAUSE Horizon Report.” Informed by interviews with higher education leaders across the globe, the report explores key trends, technologies and practices shaping the future of higher education."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

EdTech Magazine breaks down the technology trends outlined in EDUCAUSE's latest Horizon Report, offering context by providing real-world examples from institutions. From artificial intelligence and data analytics to hybrid models and open educational resources, these are trends that are worth watching as higher ed charts a course forward.