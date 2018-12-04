5 Ways to Get IT Staff Involved in Campus Construction Projects (EdTech Magazine)

"At Midlands Technical College in Columbia, S.C., we have an older campus, mostly built in the early 1970s. In the nine years that I’ve been the manager of technology support in the Media Services Department, we’ve renovated about 12 classrooms a year and completed five major construction projects."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When new facilities are coming to campus, IT staff can offer important insights during the planning and building processes. Don't miss this list of best practices to help ensure that new spaces at your institution can properly all the necessary technologies.