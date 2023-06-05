5 Reasons Why Cindy Davis is Deeply Disappointed She Can't Attend InfoComm

In May, I hurt my knee. When I finally got an appointment for an MRI, it unveiled a "complex" situation. Even if I rented a scooter, my doctor highly advised against attending because there would still be too much walking needed. I had hoped to get a cortisone shot and return to the field, but I have been benched.

I've never missed an InfoComm. I am not a particularly dramatic person, but I am feeling very out of sorts about not attending, and here are the reasons why.

You

Nothing can match in-person encounters, gatherings, and meetings. Whether exchanging a quick hello, a hug, and an #AVselfie with #AVtweeps while en route to a booth appointment, in-depth discussions with product managers, engineers, and CEOs, seeing the friendly faces of my competitors during press conferences and the tireless PR teams who have arranged them, the AVIXA team who will be all aglow from realizing the fruits of their labor, or all the new people I would meet—it is the collective you that I will miss most of all.

The Future Team

July will mark my second anniversary of joining Future full-time as the content director of AV Technology. Although we have weekly video conference meetings comprising more than 30 team members worldwide and many more with our immediate team throughout the week, we only see each other in person two or three times a year.

Future publishes the InfoComm Show Daily, which has the editorial, design, and production teams working around the clock during the show. Sometimes we might only see each other for 10 minutes in the Show Daily room or at a press conference, but seeing them in person is so wonderful. I will miss each of them.

I know the AV Technology brand will be well-represent by the Future team. Sound & Video Contractor's content director, Cynthia Wisehart, Systems Contractor News' content director, Mark Pescatore, content manager Wayne Cavadi, and our vice president of content, Tony Savona—they are the best of the best. I was looking forward to introducing Martha Karmali, senior product content manager who works with me on custom content, but I know she'll be in good hands.

[ All Things InfoComm 2022 ]

Innovations and Iterations

The InfoComm show is where innovations and key iterations are announced. Some years there is a big buzz around new technology; other years, it might be about easing supply chain issues. This year, of course, everything hybrid continues to be the buzz, and how our industry's technologies will enable the return to office as it unfolds. Just about everywhere you turn these days, artificial intelligence is the buzz, and from what I am learning, this will also be the case at InfoComm.

I never leave a booth thinking, "There's nothing new." I like to talk to product managers and engineers to understand the bigger picture. Through the agile iteration process, a product or solution that has been in the market for years can become even more relevant than something shiny and new.

While I won't be there in person, I have many pre- and post-show briefings to learn even more.

Events

I was scheduled to moderate Network Evolution for Real Time Audio on Tuesday, June 13th, at 1:30 p.m. Before I knew I could not travel, I participated in the planning session and was particularly excited about the content direction. Thank you to Dan Ferissi for stepping in for me. You're not going to want to miss it!

Like most everyone attending, my calendar was full of breakfasts, dinners, and special events. I am especially going to miss attending the AVIXA Women's Breakfast, where it fills my heart to see so many industry women in one place.

Perpetual Energy

As exhausting as it is to attend InfoComm in person, it is a pure adrenaline rush and keeps me supercharged for the rest of the year. I will be glued to the social posts and announcements from InfoComm and cover the show from my home base. But, I'm sure going to miss the energy I get from you.

Have a great show everyone!