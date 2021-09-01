5 Ideas to Soothe IT Staff Burnout (Campus Technology)

"Throughout the pandemic, IT teams have been heroes at their institutions, stepping up to support remote learning and administrative work while having to work remotely themselves. Yet taking on all this extra work has come at a cost: More IT workers are feeling overwhelmed and stressed out."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Campus IT teams have played critical roles during the pandemic, helping institutions navigate the quick shift remote learning, but, for many, this increased workload has taken a toll, which CIOs are working to address. "Before and during the pandemic, our experience has been that we get a lot out of people when we give them more in terms of autonomy, trust and authority to act in a flexible way," explains Chris Ament, CIO at Ohio University and co-sponsor of the institution's Flexible Workplace Project.