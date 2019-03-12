5 ideas for change in higher ed from SXSW EDU (Education Dive)

"Pushback against rising tuition, the stress of shrinking state funding and the possibilities afforded by advances in technology have higher ed leaders beginning to challenge some basic assumptions about their field. That process tends to be slow, however, and often makes for hubbub at trade conferences long before its effects can be seen."—Source: Education Dive

For institutions who want to stay relevant as student expectations and demographics shift, change is likely on the horizon. From online learning expansion to tapping into the power of analytics, technology will play an integral role in helping schools stay agile.