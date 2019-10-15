5 AIs in Search of a Campus (EDUCAUSE Review)

"How will artificial intelligence (AI) manifest in colleges and universities? In late 2019, professors research, create, critique, and teach various forms of artificial intelligence. Students, staff, and faculty increasingly experience artificial intelligence in digital devices, ranging from autonomous vehicles to software-guided computer game opponents, that are unsupported by the campus IT department."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

EDUCAUSE Review takes an important look into the future, predicting where AI will likely make a mark in higher education in the coming years. They break it down into five categories, which could prove to be a helpful way of thinking as we develop strategies now.