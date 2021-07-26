44% of education institutions targeted by ransomware in 2020, survey finds (EdScoop)

"A recent survey of education IT professionals found that nearly half of all education institutions globally were targeted by ransomware in 2020, with 58% of those saying that cybercriminals succeeded in encrypting their data."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The results of this Sophos survey are staggering, with 44% of those surveyed saying their institution was targeted by a ransomware attack last year. Sophos notes that cybersecurity pros play an important role in safeguarding institutional data, reporting that "While advanced and automated technologies are essential elements of an effective anti-ransomware defense, stopping hands-on attackers also requires human monitoring and intervention by skilled professionals."