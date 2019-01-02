41 edtech predictions for higher ed in 2019 (eCampus News)

"We asked 20 edtech executives to look into their crystal balls and share their thoughts about what will happen in 2019. In addition to the usual suspects—artificial intelligence (AI), active learning, and microcredentials—people predicted more nuanced uses of data (to handle campus security, for instance), chatbots to help with studying, and blockchain-enabled digital student IDs to improve security."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

What will the year in edtech look like on your campus? See how your own predictions dovetail with the premonitions of edtech executives — it might give you some hints at innovations to watch in 2019.