4 ways our campus uses machine learning to build community and empower students (eCampus News)

"In the past decade, higher education has experienced a major shift toward digital experiences. This change reflects the way in which the rising generation prefers to engage with each other and with their instructors—as well as how they desire to learn. It’s an evolution that is echoed at campuses across the nation."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

AI is in the spotlight at IU. New machine learning-powered solutions, like InScribe, are helping educational stakeholders share and access knowledge more openly. AI also proving to be a transformational ingredient in a robust crowd-sourcing tool for UI's 114,000 students (across eight campuses and multiple satellite locations).