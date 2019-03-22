4 Tips for a Successful Upgrade to Digital Security Cameras (EdTech Magazine)

"Keeping students, faculty and staff physically safe is the highest priority in higher education. Given the open nature of most campuses, a solid security camera environment extends the blanket of protection by letting staff hit the rewind button to take a close look at reported events. "—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The analog sunset was years ago (2012), but cameras in the built environment were some of the last devices slated for digitization. This EdTech list provides essential tips for upgrading security cameras and bringing security safely into the digital era. The author includes interesting statistics from her own university's digital camera upgrade.