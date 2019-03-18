4 myths about accessibility and online learning (eCampus News)

"Those who are in higher education are probably tired of hearing about accessibility. But accessibility awareness is the key point to making courses accessible. Bringing this awareness to faculty on how they design a course had been an ongoing charge for those in higher education that work with course design."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of awareness can go a long way. eCampus News breaks down some of the misconceptions swirling around accessibility in online learning. It's well worth a read — especially if you are committed to serving all students.