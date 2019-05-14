4 key ways AI is impacting higher ed (eCampus News)

"What is the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in higher education? A new report from The Learning House, Artificial Intelligence in Higher Education: Current Uses and Future Applications, outlines some of the ways AI is impacting higher ed and also examines implementation challenges."—Source: eCampus News

Artificial intelligence is already making an impact in higher ed, but it has the potential to do even more. eCampus News breaks down the four key areas where AI is poised to shake up the status quo.