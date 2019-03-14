4 Key Tech Strategies for the Survival of the Small Liberal Arts College (Campus Technology)

"Higher education is facing increasing pressures on multiple fronts. Rising tuition costs mean challenges around student debt, affordability and access; a focus on student employment outcomes requires more accountability and transparency; and technology brings both opportunity and change to the models of delivering an education."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Small liberal arts colleges are facing unique difficulties at the moment, but technology and savvy higher ed IT teams can clay an important role in cutting costs and building alternative opportunities.