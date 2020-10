"Reimagining the design of physical and virtual campus spaces is a key strategy for reopening colleges and universities—and keeping them open—during the first full semester of the COVID era."—Source: University Business

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

To help keep students, faculty, and staff safe during the pandemic, we can't go back to business as usual just yet. This article shares strategies to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 in campus facilities after reopening.