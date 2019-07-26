4 applications for VR in higher education (eCampus News)

"Virtual reality (VR) is continuing to grow in both popularity and accessibility. And more and more higher education institutions are embracing VR technology. According to Internet2’s 2018 VR/AR in Research and Education Study, 28% of higher education institutions are integrating VR into their campuses, and that number is only going up."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The VR industry is growing in a big way, and an increasing number of institutions are embracing its immersive potential. This article details four use cases for virtual reality in higher ed — and some of them might surprise you.