3D Printing Curricula Accelerate the Next Generation of Innovators (EdTech Magazine)

"As with other leaps forward in science, technology, industry and culture, universities play a central role in driving disruption. One such example? The introduction of 3D printing on campus is transforming the entire culture of design, creating a new breed of innovators."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The adoption of 3D printing is accelerating at a rapid clip. As this trend continues, students will need to know how to work with 3D technologies if they want to be a compelling candidate in fields like engineering and design. Read how institutions can help take their skills and confidence to a whole new dimension.