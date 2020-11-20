3 Ways to Add Value to Online Instruction and Redefine Student Success (EdTech Magazine)

"The persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the challenges it has presented for education, has prompted institutions to re-examine the concept of student success and what it means to deliver on the expectations of students. As our wait for a return to normal has turned into acceptance of a new normal, it’s clear that learning will remain virtual for the foreseeable future."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the pandemic continues to upend higher education, institutions need to offer more support to keep students engaged, invested and on the path to success. Change has become a constant, which can be destabilizing for the learning process. In this article, EdTech Magazine synthesizes the results of a recent student survey to help meet these challenges.