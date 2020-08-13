Topics

3 Ways for IT to Prepare for Fall Classes (Campus Technology)

"While the graduate school at Babson College long ago began catering to online students with hybrid courses for working professionals, the on-campus undergraduate experience was traditional in nature and very popular, according to CIO Phillip Knutel. 'We have a beautiful campus and a beautiful gym, a beautiful library and beautiful residence halls. There are lots of things we have done to make this a terrific in-person experience' For undergraduates, online offerings were 'really around the edges and not a core focus.' That is, until COVID-19 arrived."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

No matter how instruction will look at an institution this fall — in-person, hybrid, or fully online — IT teams will play a crucial role. Read how the campus IT team at Babson College is gearing up for the new semester.