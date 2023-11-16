3 New AI Tools to Love in 22Miles Latest Content Management System Release

22Miles has introduce a turnkey AI customization services that bring the power of AI to even the most secure enterprise communication applications. With AI transforming the way we interact with content, the latest update to the 22Miles Content Manager ensures that teams can embrace its opportunities for business intelligence, customer experiences, and productivity with confidence. AI replaces the need for searching and scrolling with a custom-trained, secure digital assistant who can ask follow-up questions, cross-reference sources and give expert responses.

"Our custom AI is a new paradigm in digital communication," said Joey Zhao, CEO and co-founder of 22Miles. "Imagine a customer-facing chat that not only knows your brand inside out and communicates in a manner that's indistinguishable from a live person. AI Backoffice is an indispensable ally for internal users, capable of tackling advanced queries, providing insights and helping make fast data-driven decisions."

The three new tools include:

AI Assistant: A consumer-facing chat interface that can be trained to assist with anything from wayfinding to product information. AI Assistant can hold meaningful customer conversations to guide visitors, customers, and travelers in retail, conferences venues, facilities, and more.

AI Backoffice: An internal AI that recognizes user identities, tailoring responses to their specific roles and data access rights.

AI Command: A user-friendly CMS backend interface for quick content editing and digital signage command execution.

Further breaking down these new tools, a 22Miles release explained that AI chat capabilities bring a new level of engagement to digital signage and other corporate communications. Whether the questions are typed or spoken, in English or any other language, AI Backoffice and AI Assistant are equipped to understand and respond, making them invaluable tools across various sectors like retail, healthcare, and government services.

AI Command is included in Content Manager 7.5, while AI Backoffice and AI Assistant are customizable system add-ons. Content Manager 7.5 includes templates to seamlessly incorporate AI Assistant or AI Backoffice into 22Miles digital signage and apps; they can also be added to existing third-party digital signage applications, mobile apps or websites as a custom module. In either case, 22Miles can swiftly deploy AI Assistant or AI Backoffice to hundreds or thousands of units to create interactive experiences with very little lead time.

(Image credit: 22Miles)

22Miles performs extensive training, testing, and post-deployment monitoring and fine-tuning to create custom AI experiences that align to a company’s exact specifications. Once training is complete, the AI is self-maintaining: customers can add or update data in the CMS without needing to make any adjustments to the AI.

Recognizing the diverse security needs of enterprises, 22Miles offers flexible deployment options. These range from shared and proprietary cloud solutions to on-premises installations.

On-premises solutions are powered by a proprietary 22Miles AI model, while cloud-based solutions are powered by the OpenAI GPT model. The on-premises approach ensures that no data ever leaves the local area network, especially critical for high security data environments.

Additional CMS Capabilities with Content Manager v7.5: