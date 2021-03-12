3 major post-COVID changes in higher education (eCampus News)

"In early February 2020, I was in San Diego for a gathering of higher education professionals, including many chief academic officers. The first known case of COVID-19 in the U.S. had been diagnosed just a few weeks earlier, in January. While together at our conference, we contemplated the future of our industry, the changing students we are privileged to serve, our responsibilities in such a time as this, and of course, the upcoming fall elections and their impact on our campuses."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated quick changes in higher education. As we all look to a post-COVID future, this article predicts additional changes as institutions find their footing in yet another new normal.