"Innovation, innovation, innovation. Higher-ed innovation is a much-loved phrase, and it’s also something academic leaders strive to define and embrace."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sure, higher ed innovation sounds great, but what does it do for students? eCampus News shares three real-world examples of innovation in action at three institutions: Arapahoe Community College, Southern New Hampshire University, and Central New Mexico Community College.