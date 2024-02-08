22Miles Integrates with Microsoft—Here's Why That's Good for You

22Miles is helping streamline the employee experience with its lates integration with the Microsoft Teams app. The recently released Microsoft Teams app and Outlook plug-in will enhance workplace productivity and efficiency for 22Miles customers using Microsoft Teams, Outlook and Exchange.

The 22Miles Teams app and Outlook plug-in expand the footprint of the company’s Microsoft integration stack, complementing the larger integrated ecosystem that 22Miles supports for workplace communication and modern work solutions. These new tools complement the 22Miles employee engagement application, providing hybrid teams with a better visual experience and convenient, effective digital connectivity. Powered by the device-agnostic 22Miles content management software (CMS), these tools give users seamless access to information, team communication and collaboration, regardless of whether they work remotely, at the office, or on the go.

Customers can download the Teams app directly in Microsoft Teams. The app works seamlessly with all workplace devices, including desktop, mobile and digital signage, ensuring internal communications reach every employee. This app simplifies editing and publishing workflows, so administrators can easily distribute company announcements, live data dashboards, emergency alerts, and other content to Teams channels and chats.

The 22Miles Microsoft Teams App connects with Microsoft Azure to provide single sign-on (SSO) data through Active Directory, which enables convenient and secure access and visibility across ecosystem activities. Administrators can synchronize SharePoint with the 22Miles Content Manager for seamless asset management. The new app also works with existing 22Miles Microsoft integrations, including Microsoft Team Rooms takeover, virtual receptionist capabilities, a native PowerBI widget, and more.

Employees can also use the 22Miles Teams app to conveniently make and manage reservations for rooms or hot desks and locate colleagues across the facility or campus. The 22Miles Outlook plug-in enhances this experience by providing users with a 3D map preview of workspaces, floorplans, and adjacent areas directly in Outlook, making selecting the right space resources for upcoming meetings or in-office days easier. The plug-in can be downloaded from Outlook or the Microsoft Store.