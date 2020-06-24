22Miles Delivers Protection-as-a-Service Digital Signage Solutions

The What: 22Miles, a leader in experiential 3D wayfinding and digital signage technology, launches their first protection-as-a-service (PaaS) solution. TempDefend delivers contactless communication capabilities for safe building management with thermo-sensing technology, voice activation, interface customization, and machine learning capabilities.

The What Else: As stay-at-home orders ease around the world, digital signage will explode with the need for distanced communication to aid in public health management and mitigation. 22Miles created TempDefend as a protective digital signage communication and direction tool, providing a building’s first point of communication and management in the prevention of viral spread. Using 22Miles’s thermo-sensing technology, TempDefend couples advanced camera hardware, facial and body temperature detection software, integrated sensors, and dynamic machine learning algorithms for existing or new digital signage displays.

Delivering a plug-and-play solution for contactless communication that can be easily deployed at a building entrance or at interior building checkpoints in offices, retail stores, universities, medical facilities, transportation, and other spaces, TempDefend provides instruction and key information to manage access and navigation while implementing procedures for the health and safety of everyone. The process is touch-free: TempDefend delivers voice instructions to direct individuals into a camera frame, allowing the thermal sensor technology to scan their temperature from up to four feet away.

The temperature reading is then used in a workflow suited to the organization’s needs, including access control integration, video calling with reception, data analysis and notification, or even facial recognition. If an elevated temperature of 99.5 degrees or higher is detected, TempDefend will initiate the response sequence, such as rejecting building access, prompting a video call, suggesting a face mask, or providing other instructions. On the backend, building operators can view data in a live, thermal, or LED view to make informed decisions within seconds.

The Bottom Line: TempDefend uses contactless, thermal protection that can be easily integrated into any existing display or kiosk, or purchased as a complete software, screen, and mount system. With the 22Miles Publisher Pro Content Management System (CMS), users can customize the workflow, instructions, and commands of TempDefend to suit their needs, and also utilize existing 3rd party API extensions. TempDefend is priced competitively, starting at $2,000.

