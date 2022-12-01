2022 Rise Awards Celebrate Exceptional Women in the Media Technology Industry

Rise (opens in new tab) announced the winners for the 2022 Rise Awards, which were presented in partnership with BT Sport and Timeline TV.

Over 300 nominations were received from around the globe, citing the talents and achievements of inspirational women working in a variety of media technology roles. This year, Rise introduced three new awards: Ally, Business Operations, and Project Management or Delivery.

And the Awards Go To...

Ally, sponsored by Vizrt

Fernando Küfer, disguise, WINNER

Ian Wagdin, BBC R&D

Kike Garcia Gil, Source Elements

Kris Langbridge, Amazon Web Services

Shola Aminu, DAZN

Business, sponsored by Live U

Nyema Zam, Samuh Mediatech, WINNER

Bleuenn Le Goffic, Accedo

Camilla James, Techex

Daniella Weigner, Cinegy

Heather Dower, Hotdrop

Jade Kurian, latakoo

Mitzi Dominguez, Clear-Com

Business Operations, sponsored by Christy Media Solutions

Jane Sung, Cinedeck, WINNER

Amanda Wall, Take 1

Lainey Scott-Campbell, Red Bee Media

Madeline LaRue, Deluxe

Shivani Kochhar, Warner Bros. Discovery

Swapna Nadkarni, Deluxe Entertainment Distribution India Pvt

Company Award for Investment in Women, sponsored by Telstra Broadcast Services

Deluxe, WINNER

Adobe

disguise

Qwilt

Influencer, sponsored by Bitmovin

Sarah Essoof, Engage Digital Partners, WINNER

Carolyn Giardina, The Hollywood Reporter

Megan Wagoner, Vimond

Marketer/PR, sponsored by disguise

Lauren Carter-Jones, Broadcast Tech & Sport Group, WINNER

Lauren Myers, Ross Video

Sophie Light-Wilkinson, Bitmovin

Yaya Selva, Net Insight

Zoe Mumba, Bitmovin

Product Innovation, sponsored by Clear-Com

Floriane Magera, EVS, WINNER

Alice Risholt, Codemill

Carolin Schramm, ARRI Solutions

Karen Robinson, Clear-Com

Lucy Seaborne, Grass Valley

Project Management or Delivery, sponsored by Grass Valley

Chrissie Collins, EMG, WINNER

Katie Brand, BT Media and Broadcast

Mallory Larsen, Deluxe

Natasha London, Red Bee Media

Niki Whittle, disguise

Production Support Engineer, sponsored by Blackmagic Design

Markela Deverikou, NEP UK, WINNER

Hannah Pickford, Gravity Media

Kathleen Gray, NEP UK

Kirsty Elliot, Timeline Television

R&D Engineer, sponsored by Ateliere Creative Technologies

Jigyasa Grover, Twitter, WINNER

Emma Young, BBC

Eva Sandén-Westberg Net Insight

Zineb Agyo, Ateme

Rising Star, sponsored by Avid

Maddie Holmes, EMG, WINNER

Beth Harper, Object Matrix

Emily Phillips, DAZN

Sarah Ambrose, Timeline Television

Susan Lim, Techtel Pty

Sales, sponsored by Harmonic

Sandra Hernandez, Ross Video, WINNER

Jiyon Hahn, Harmonic

Nicola Milburn, PHABRIX

Rebecca Knight, disguise

Roberta Cambio, Brightcove

Student of the Year Award sponsored by SMPTE

Kai Randles, Global Academy, WINNER

Deepa Bhat, Humber College

Gemma Nash, Global Academy

Lia Saunders, Ravensbourne University London

Technical Operations, sponsored by Ross Video

Pippa Windus, Telstra Broadcast Services, WINNER

Chere Johnson, Encompass

Gemma Whalley, BBC News

Hannah Marsh, Picture Shop North

Sarita Marchena, Red Bee Media

The Woman of the Year Award (opens in new tab), sponsored by Zixi, was announced prior to the event; the winner, Daniella Weigner, co-founder and managing director, Cinegy GmbH, received her award at the ceremony. The award recognizes Daniella’s significant contribution within her field and her incredible work to support Cinegy’s staff and their loved ones severely impacted by the war in Ukraine.

A Special Recognition Award was presented to Mitzi Dominguez, CEO, Clear-Com and president, HME at the ceremony for her incredible, continued determination and commitment to creating a more diverse and supportive environment for women in our industry.

“The Rise Awards shine an important light on the invaluable contributions made by women in the industry, and serve to inspire younger women as we move towards a more gender balanced workforce,” Andy Beale, co-founder of Rise Up Academy and head of engineering and innovation at BT Sport, said.

“A big warm congratulations to all of our winners and those shortlisted for this year’s awards ceremony," Sadie Groom, founder and co-director, Rise, added. "The caliber of talented women in our industry from across the globe is truly extraordinary and it was wonderful to celebrate the achievements of so many inspirational women at this amazing ceremony.”