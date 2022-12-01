2022 Rise Awards Celebrate Exceptional Women in the Media Technology Industry

Rise (opens in new tab) announced the winners for the 2022 Rise Awards, which were presented in partnership with BT Sport and Timeline TV.
Over 300 nominations were received from around the globe, citing the talents and achievements of inspirational women working in a variety of media technology roles. This year, Rise introduced three new awards: Ally, Business Operations, and Project Management or Delivery.
And the Awards Go To...
Ally, sponsored by Vizrt
- Fernando Küfer, disguise, WINNER
- Ian Wagdin, BBC R&D
- Kike Garcia Gil, Source Elements
- Kris Langbridge, Amazon Web Services
- Shola Aminu, DAZN
Business, sponsored by Live U
- Nyema Zam, Samuh Mediatech, WINNER
- Bleuenn Le Goffic, Accedo
- Camilla James, Techex
- Daniella Weigner, Cinegy
- Heather Dower, Hotdrop
- Jade Kurian, latakoo
- Mitzi Dominguez, Clear-Com
Business Operations, sponsored by Christy Media Solutions
- Jane Sung, Cinedeck, WINNER
- Amanda Wall, Take 1
- Lainey Scott-Campbell, Red Bee Media
- Madeline LaRue, Deluxe
- Shivani Kochhar, Warner Bros. Discovery
- Swapna Nadkarni, Deluxe Entertainment Distribution India Pvt
Company Award for Investment in Women, sponsored by Telstra Broadcast Services
- Deluxe, WINNER
- Adobe
- disguise
- Qwilt
Influencer, sponsored by Bitmovin
- Sarah Essoof, Engage Digital Partners, WINNER
- Carolyn Giardina, The Hollywood Reporter
- Megan Wagoner, Vimond
Marketer/PR, sponsored by disguise
- Lauren Carter-Jones, Broadcast Tech & Sport Group, WINNER
- Lauren Myers, Ross Video
- Sophie Light-Wilkinson, Bitmovin
- Yaya Selva, Net Insight
- Zoe Mumba, Bitmovin
Product Innovation, sponsored by Clear-Com
- Floriane Magera, EVS, WINNER
- Alice Risholt, Codemill
- Carolin Schramm, ARRI Solutions
- Karen Robinson, Clear-Com
- Lucy Seaborne, Grass Valley
Project Management or Delivery, sponsored by Grass Valley
- Chrissie Collins, EMG, WINNER
- Katie Brand, BT Media and Broadcast
- Mallory Larsen, Deluxe
- Natasha London, Red Bee Media
- Niki Whittle, disguise
Production Support Engineer, sponsored by Blackmagic Design
- Markela Deverikou, NEP UK, WINNER
- Hannah Pickford, Gravity Media
- Kathleen Gray, NEP UK
- Kirsty Elliot, Timeline Television
R&D Engineer, sponsored by Ateliere Creative Technologies
- Jigyasa Grover, Twitter, WINNER
- Emma Young, BBC
- Eva Sandén-Westberg Net Insight
- Zineb Agyo, Ateme
Rising Star, sponsored by Avid
- Maddie Holmes, EMG, WINNER
- Beth Harper, Object Matrix
- Emily Phillips, DAZN
- Sarah Ambrose, Timeline Television
- Susan Lim, Techtel Pty
Sales, sponsored by Harmonic
- Sandra Hernandez, Ross Video, WINNER
- Jiyon Hahn, Harmonic
- Nicola Milburn, PHABRIX
- Rebecca Knight, disguise
- Roberta Cambio, Brightcove
Student of the Year Award sponsored by SMPTE
- Kai Randles, Global Academy, WINNER
- Deepa Bhat, Humber College
- Gemma Nash, Global Academy
- Lia Saunders, Ravensbourne University London
Technical Operations, sponsored by Ross Video
- Pippa Windus, Telstra Broadcast Services, WINNER
- Chere Johnson, Encompass
- Gemma Whalley, BBC News
- Hannah Marsh, Picture Shop North
- Sarita Marchena, Red Bee Media
The Woman of the Year Award (opens in new tab), sponsored by Zixi, was announced prior to the event; the winner, Daniella Weigner, co-founder and managing director, Cinegy GmbH, received her award at the ceremony. The award recognizes Daniella’s significant contribution within her field and her incredible work to support Cinegy’s staff and their loved ones severely impacted by the war in Ukraine.
A Special Recognition Award was presented to Mitzi Dominguez, CEO, Clear-Com and president, HME at the ceremony for her incredible, continued determination and commitment to creating a more diverse and supportive environment for women in our industry.
“The Rise Awards shine an important light on the invaluable contributions made by women in the industry, and serve to inspire younger women as we move towards a more gender balanced workforce,” Andy Beale, co-founder of Rise Up Academy and head of engineering and innovation at BT Sport, said.
“A big warm congratulations to all of our winners and those shortlisted for this year’s awards ceremony," Sadie Groom, founder and co-director, Rise, added. "The caliber of talented women in our industry from across the globe is truly extraordinary and it was wonderful to celebrate the achievements of so many inspirational women at this amazing ceremony.”