2020’s Best & Worst Metro Areas for STEM Professionals According to WalletHub

According to the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics analysis, STEM—science, technology, engineering, and math—professions are expected to grow 8.8 percent between 2018 and 2028, compared to just 5.0 percent for all other occupations.

To determine the best markets for STEM professionals, WalletHub compared the 100 largest metro areas across 21 key metrics. Its data set ranges from per-capita job openings for STEM graduates to annual median wage growth for STEM jobs.

Click on the map below to see your area's ranking for STEM professionals.

"In general, STEM graduates outperform non-STEM graduates in the labor market. This is because STEM has been and will continue to be the driving force for the economy," Xiufeng Liu, Ph.D., professor of Science Education, University at Buffalo, State University of New York, said in the report. "New jobs are being created by STEM, and traditional jobs are being replaced or changed by STEM, which positions STEM graduates better than non-STEM graduates in terms of job demands and career readiness."

Watch the video below to learn more about the best areas for STEM professionals..

To view the full report, visit wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-metro-areas-for-stem-professionals/9200