11 Considerations for Resuming In-Person Instruction in the COVID-19 Era (Campus Technology)

"A new set of guidelines from the American College Health Association (ACHA) has provided a run-down of key considerations for safely reopening institutions of higher education as the COVID-19 pandemic slows. The recommendations covered multiple areas, from teaching and learning to student health services, housing and athletics."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For institutions eyeing a reopening in the fall, safety should be the top priority. This list of considerations from the American College Health Association detail best practices to resuming instruction. Technology will continue to play an important role during the transition.