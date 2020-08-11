100 Daily Updates and Counting (The EvoLLLution)

"The COVID-19 pandemic has turned an already fragile higher education landscape into one of anxiety and doubt. It has created financial havoc, derailed student expectations and fueled uncertainty about the future. As soon as we transitioned to remote teaching and learning, as soon as we closed our campus, one thing became clear: communication would become a vital and unifying force for our campus community. A daily digital update became, for me, a crucial responsibility. And I anticipated two closely allied outcomes: an opportunity to inform through a single voice and an opportunity to insist on a shared responsibility for the future of our institution."—Source: The EvoLLLution

When the campus community is working and learning remotely during COVID-19, outreach can provide an important lifeline, keeping everyone informed and engaged despite the physical distance. These updates can also give reassurance and clarity, opening up lines of communication as individuals navigate the pandemic.