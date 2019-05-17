Topics

10 suggestions for smarter online course design (eCampus News)

"One size fits none, especially in higher ed. Review the various models to explore what might be the best fit for your institution. From the career-focused model to the experiential learning model, there are challenges and opportunities for each style."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Some quick and valuable lessons that are great reminders for every online learning stakeholder. The key is to know your students just as you would know the users of a system. Integrate the features that will be most conducive to diverse learning styles. This author also argues for establishing a more cooperative learning climate that feels collaborative rather than transactional. 