Maximizing ROI on Your Next Tech Upgrade

You probably know by now that one of the chief benefits of bringing AV devices onto the network is the data and analytics you can glean from them—and that when it comes to streamlining your real estate costs, this data can be invaluable. Knowing precisely how your space and the technology within it are used offers the potential for tremendous cost savings. But where do you start?

Extron TouchLink Scheduling panels display room availability and schedules, while providing the information needed to closely analyze room usage, activity patterns, and occupancy trends across the organization.

“Room scheduling systems are quickly becoming the way to efficiently manage the modern workspace and meeting culture of the enterprise customer,” said Joe da Silva, director of product marketing at Extron. The company’s TLS - TouchLink Scheduling panels display room availability and schedules, while providing the information needed to closely analyze room usage, activity patterns, and occupancy trends across the organization. “Each Extron scheduling panel stores information about room usage and the meeting data, which may be retrieved from all panels for analysis,” da Silva said. “It is easy to measure and visualize activity patterns by using analytics tools like Microsoft PowerBI to generate interactive reports and insights.”

In addition, Extron GVE (GlobalViewerEnterprise) software gives users the ability to manage AV devices across an organization. “Every Extron product generates a lot of date and the reporting tools inside of GVE allow informed decisions about inventory and maintenance plans,” da Silva continued. “Tech support personnel can view live information about the devices installed in every space. GVE allows organizations to identify usage trends, maximize system uptime, calculate energy usage, and maintain inventory lists for all spaces. Technicians may also manage their GVE environment by using the iGVE mobile App, available for the Apple iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch devices.

As an industry leader, Crestron has been providing businesses with data analytics tools for more than a decade, according to Nic Milani, the company’s executive director of commercial product marketing. Its web-based tools like Crestron Fusion and XiO Cloud are designed to collect data and generate reports to help organizations optimize investments in people, spaces, and technology.

“Having access to information such as room utilization, occupancy, and device usage enables better decision making and guarantees the technology supports how people work within the organization,” Milani said. “Beyond the data, it is critical for the system to also have intelligence. Crestron Room Scheduling integrates seamlessly with these data tools to provide employees with a more intuitive and efficient workspace. With the ability to recognize when employees do not show up to their meetings and instantly return the space back into inventory provides everyone in the office access to an updated list of meeting spaces at any time.”

Better utilization of space, more productivity, and less frustration. That’s a win-win-win.