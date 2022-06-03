The Technology Manager's Guide to Streaming Media Ecosystem

By ( ) published

Download your free copy of AV Technology's Guide to the Streaming Media Ecosystem – 20 Thought Leaders share their insights for setting up a streaming media environment; 4 Streaming Case Studies; Leveling Up Video Conferencing; 24 Streaming Products that Matter From streamlined audio control to HEVC encoders, ePTZ cameras, NDI|HX 3, AVoIP, ultra-low, end-to-end latency AV streaming, distribution and streaming platforms, edge analytics, to scalable live streaming solutions.

The Technology Manager's Guide to Streaming Media Ecosystem
(Image credit: Future)

DOWNLOAD NOW >> Technology Manager’s Guide the Streaming Media Ecosystem (opens in new tab)

AV/IT Team (opens in new tab)
Leveling Up Video Conferencing: A pro cinematographer harnessed his expertise to create an economical, top-notch setup that supports nearly any video conferencing platform.

Thought Leaders (opens in new tab)
20 Thought Leaders: We reached out to industry experts to share their insights and best practices for setting up a streaming media environment.

Case-in-Point (opens in new tab)
4 Case Studies: Live-streamed VR events drive engagement; A house of worship fosters connections; A university live streams and records content for 150 class sessions; House and Senate floor sessions are streamlined with auto-tracking cameras and workflows.

Products That Matter (opens in new tab)
24 Streaming Products that Matter: From streamlined audio control to HEVC encoders, ePTZ cameras, NDI|HX 3, AVoIP, ultra-low, end-to-end latency AV streaming, distribution and streaming platforms, edge analytics, to scalable live streaming solutions.

DOWNLOAD NOW! (opens in new tab)

AV Technology Staff

The staff of AV Technology serves the community of decision-makers comprising AV/IT technology managers and directors, instructional technologists, and anyone making or influencing AV/IT technology decisions within their respective facilities and institutions. 