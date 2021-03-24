PSNI Supersummit Spotlight: Legrand AV

Supersummit, the flagship event for Certified Solution Providers of the PSNI Global Alliance, is set to take place virtually on March 30.

Ahead of the event, AVNetwork caught up with some of PSNI's Preferred Vendor Partners to get the scoop on their latest products and hear why they're looking forward to the 2021 Supersummit.

Interview with Megan Knedler, Director, Marketing at Legrand AV.

AVNETWORK: What changes has your company made during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Megan Knedler

MEGAN KNEDLER: As a manufacturer in the tech space, we’ve forever been caught up in the “What’s New?” mentality. This past year has drastically evolved our approach. Not that new isn’t important—We’ll always be innovating. It’s just that enablement today is more important. What the heck does that mean? At Legrand AV, enabling our partners means:

Focus on what's relevant.

Partnering on tools and content.

Services.

Transparency. Some brands rose and fell on the hinges of information accessibility this past year. When demands for cameras exceeded 300 percent year-over-year growth, we stayed true to our partners by providing them real-time information ... even if the news was less than stellar. We updated lead times on critical products daily. We partnered with our distributors to serve dealers when we couldn't. Finally, we organized our content in a way that made sense and was easy to access and understand. We did these things because we understand that trust is foundational to partnership.

AVN: How can integrators better position themselves to profit from the products and/or services you have to offer?

MK: Legrand AV is uniquely made up of leading brands and products foundational to amazing AV experiences. The best way to get more is to solve more than one problem for your customer. Consider the space, consider the challenges of both today and tomorrow, and move beyond selling a mount to enabling hybrid teams to collaborate. Zooming out and flexing the breadth of Legrand AV solutions will unearth far more opportunities.



AVN: Tell us about your latest product.

Shure Audio Ecosystem (Image credit: Shure)

MK: With return to work upon us, employee safety will be an upmost priority. AV is uniquely positioned to not only connect people and technology of collaboration, but to enable communication and safety on a campus. Check out Chief’s new floor and tabletop tablet stands that support safe entry and navigation through public spaces.



Click here to see how the whole system comes together for entrance temperature scanning.

AVN: What are you most looking forward to at the 2021 PSNI Supersummit?

MK: PSNI has always hosted amazing, high-energy events with the coolest people! While we’ll certainly miss that face-to-face (and the cocktails), we’re looking forward to the one-on-one interactions in our booth. These are the best opportunities to discover the next generation big ideas that will shape the future of AV. Looking forward to seeing you all there.

