PSNI Supersummit Spotlight: BTX Technologies

Supersummit, the flagship event for Certified Solution Providers of the PSNI Global Alliance, is set to take place virtually on March 30.

Ahead of the event, AVNetwork caught up with some of PSNI's Preferred Vendor Partners to get the scoop on their latest products and hear why they're looking forward to the 2021 Supersummit.

Interview with Greg Schwartz, CEO of BTX Technologies.

AVNETWORK: What changes has your company made during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Greg Schwartz

GREG SCHWARTZ: Recognizing that this was going to be a stressful time for our customers, we focused our engineering efforts heavily on compatibility testing of products so our integration partners had an easier and quicker time on-site. An example of this was the testing we did with all different types of USB extension cables with many different camera models to make sure the compliment of products worked flawlessly once in the field.

Second, we allocated our resources very differently. Instead of stocking products designed for live events or traditional corporate buildouts, we focused heavily on UCC-related products for hybrid environments. We had begun the process of adding lines to this category years ago and because of those relationships, we were able to maintain a steady supply of product throughout the pandemic. The products we have selected to offer are unique and provide a big step up from the standard audio and video products that people had typically been familiar with. We believe this category will continue to represent a huge opportunity for our industry moving forward.

AVN: How can integrators better position themselves to profit from the products and/or services you have to offer?

GS: Our goal at BTX is to provide our integration customers with unique and cutting edge products that can advance their designs, reduce complexity, and remove cost—ultimately to make the end user happy. If an integrator is open to these new ideas, they stand to profit greatly.

There are many other ways we help our customers derive profit. BTX is very efficient at facilitating project pricing with our vendorS—often across multiple vendors, yielding our customers better profits and project protection. We have been building cable assemblies for 40 years and our economies of scale are fantastic. Integrators can often make their installations much more profitable and reduce their time on-site by utilizing BTX to build their copper assemblies, fiber assemblies, and custom panels in advance.

And finally, BTX is a flexible company. We want our customers to win jobs and be profitable. Communication is key, and if we understand what the requirements of a project are, we will do everything we can to help our integrator partner secure it.



AVN: Tell us about your latest product.

GS: The Huddly ONE is the newest camera [we are offering] from Huddly. It incorporates AI and is designed specifically for the home office environment.



AVN: What are you most looking forward to at the 2021 PSNI Supersummit?

GS: PSNI is a remarkable and well-run organization. Listening to the speakers and engaging with everybody affiliated with PSNI, even if remotely, really helps us learn and enables us to continue to focus on what the needs of tomorrow are going to be.