Panasonic Connect’s WX-SR200P digital wireless microphone system uses DECT to transmit audio over a 1.9 GHz spectrum—enabling a solid, secure connection that is likely to protect against mandated frequency spectrum changes. Optimized for presentations, the system delivers excellent sound quality in small to large spaces with an internal low-cut filter switch to enhance speech. Panasonic’s wireless microphones, bodypacks, and receivers are easy to set up, making the system a best-in-class solution for in-room or remote presentations for many education scenarios.

The FCC has changed frequency spectrum operation parameters every couple of years. Panasonic’s WX-SR200P digital wireless microphone system uses DECT, which offers protected and encrypted communication to transmit the audio over a 1.9 GHz spectrum. This enables a solid, secure connection that is more likely to be immune from further frequency spectrum changes, unlike UHF and 2.4 GHz wireless communication systems.

The microphone and receiver are pair-registered and use encryption for communication, which offers less interference with other wireless devices and prevents eavesdropping.

Panasonic’s distributed system architecture separates the antenna from the wireless receiver. Up to eight antennas can be connected to one Panasonic wireless receiver, allowing you to expand system coverage from small classrooms to larger classrooms, meeting rooms, and auditoriums.